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Fire Outbreak Halts Operations at Abu Dhabi's Borouge Plant

A fire caused by falling debris led to the suspension of operations at Borouge's petrochemicals facility in Abu Dhabi. The incident, reported on Sunday, resulted in no injuries, according to the emirate's media office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 12:12 IST
Fire Outbreak Halts Operations at Abu Dhabi's Borouge Plant

On Sunday, Abu Dhabi authorities announced the suspension of operations at Borouge's petrochemicals facility following a fire outbreak. The fire was reportedly caused by debris falling onto the site, leading to the cessation of production.

The emirate's media office confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident. The fire's impact on the plant's operations highlights potential safety concerns in industrial facilities.

Efforts to assess the damage and safety of the facility are already underway, as officials work to ensure the resumption of activities as soon as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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