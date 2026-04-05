Iranian Drone Strikes Spark Fires at Key Kuwaiti Targets

On Sunday, several targets in Kuwait were hit by Iranian drones, leading to severe material damage and fires, according to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC). The targeted sites included operating units of Petrochemical Industries Company and National Petroleum Company.

In a related event, a fire broke out in KPC's Shuwaikh oil sector complex, home to the oil ministry and KPC headquarters, following a drone attack. State media reported that a drone struck an office complex for government ministries, causing significant damage but no casualties.

Additionally, two power generation units were disabled when drones targeted power and water desalination plants, also causing extensive damage. These attacks are part of an ongoing conflict involving Iran against Israel and Gulf states with U.S. military bases. Iran's Revolutionary Guards have claimed responsibility for the assaults.

(With inputs from agencies.)