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Drone Strikes Rock Kuwait: Iranian Attacks Cause Fires and Damage

Iranian drone strikes targeted various sites in Kuwait, causing fires and significant material damage, particularly at oil and power facilities. No casualties were reported. The attacks occur amid a broader conflict involving Iran's Revolutionary Guards, affecting Israel and Gulf Arab states with US military presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 20:47 IST
Drone Strikes Rock Kuwait: Iranian Attacks Cause Fires and Damage
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Drone strikes, attributed to Iran, hit multiple targets in Kuwait on Sunday, igniting fires and causing significant damage to infrastructure, including facilities operated by Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

According to KPC, fires erupted at Petrochemical Industries Company and National Petroleum Company's units. Earlier, its Shuwaikh complex, housing the oil ministry and KPC headquarters, was also attacked.

The impacts extended to ministry complexes and power plants, with significant disruptions reported but no casualties. The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran reaches six weeks, escalating regional tensions with attacks spreading across the Gulf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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