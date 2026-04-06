Daring U.S. Airman Rescue Amid Escalating Tensions with Iran

U.S. special forces executed a high-risk mission to rescue an airman deep within Iran, as President Donald Trump warned Tehran of severe retaliation should the Strait of Hormuz remain closed.

Trump hailed the mission, which took place in a mountainous area, as one of the most audacious in U.S. history. The airman, a weapons officer of a downed F-15 jet, sustained injuries but is expected to recover fully. The jet's pilot was also safely recovered.

As the regional situation escalates, tensions are further fueled by Iran's continued attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure, and Israel's military actions, as both nations mobilize for potential wider conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)