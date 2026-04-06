Daring Rescue: Nigerian Army Saves Hostages in Kaduna Church Attack
The Nigerian army successfully rescued 31 civilians who were taken hostage during an attack on a church in Kaduna State. Unfortunately, five people were found dead at the scene. The operation highlights the ongoing security challenges in the region and the army's efforts to maintain peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 00:05 IST
In a heroic operation, the Nigerian army announced the successful rescue of 31 civilians who had been taken hostage during a harrowing attack on a church in Kaduna State, as per a statement posted on their X account.
Tragically, the army reported that five individuals were found deceased at the scene, underscoring the violent nature of the incident.
The daring rescue operation reflects the significant security challenges faced in the region, with the army stepping up efforts to restore peace and ensure the safety of civilians.