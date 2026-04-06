Daring Rescue: Nigerian Army Saves Hostages in Kaduna Church Attack

In a heroic operation, the Nigerian army announced the successful rescue of 31 civilians who had been taken hostage during a harrowing attack on a church in Kaduna State, as per a statement posted on their X account.

Tragically, the army reported that five individuals were found deceased at the scene, underscoring the violent nature of the incident.

The daring rescue operation reflects the significant security challenges faced in the region, with the army stepping up efforts to restore peace and ensure the safety of civilians.