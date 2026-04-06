FA Cup Semi-Final Draw Revealed: Exciting Matches Ahead

The Football Association (FA) Cup's semi-final draw has set Manchester City against Southampton, while Chelsea faces Leeds United. The much-anticipated matches are scheduled to take place in London.

Fans eagerly await the thrilling showdowns at Wembley Stadium, set for April 25 and 26, promising high-energy football action.

Compiled by Tommy Lund and edited by Toby Davis, the draw sets the stage for thrilling encounters in one of football's most prestigious tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)