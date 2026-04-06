FA Cup Semi-Final Draw Revealed: Exciting Matches Ahead
The FA Cup semi-final draw features Manchester City facing Southampton, and Chelsea competing against Leeds United. These matches are scheduled to take place on April 25 and 26 at Wembley Stadium in London. The draw was compiled by Tommy Lund with editing by Toby Davis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 00:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 00:31 IST
The Football Association (FA) Cup's semi-final draw has set Manchester City against Southampton, while Chelsea faces Leeds United. The much-anticipated matches are scheduled to take place in London.
Fans eagerly await the thrilling showdowns at Wembley Stadium, set for April 25 and 26, promising high-energy football action.
Compiled by Tommy Lund and edited by Toby Davis, the draw sets the stage for thrilling encounters in one of football's most prestigious tournaments.
(With inputs from agencies.)