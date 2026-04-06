Sky Clash: Russia Downs 148 Drones Amidst Energy Restoration Efforts

In a dramatic sequence of events, Russia reported successfully intercepting 148 Ukrainian drones within a short span of three hours, according to military sources on Monday.

Emergency services have been working tirelessly to restore electricity to about half a million homes affected by the power outages resulting from these air strikes. Notably, a drone incident in Belgorod claimed the life of a civil defense volunteer, while others hit a residential building in the Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk.

In occupied regions such as Crimea and Donetsk, authorities are grappling with the repercussions, with local officials like Andrei Chertkov noting the restoration of power in cities like Donetsk and Makiivka. The Russian-held Zaporizhzhia region is also among areas experiencing ongoing recovery work.