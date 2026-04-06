China's E-commerce Push: A Global Balancing Act

China has rolled out fresh guidance for its e-commerce industry, aiming to harmonize internal development with global markets. This strategic directive comes shortly after European lawmakers expressed concerns over an influx of hazardous goods entering the EU from China and the lack of reciprocal market access.

In a recent move, the EU revamped its customs regulations, targeting Chinese e-commerce platforms by enforcing stricter controls and penalties for selling illegal or unsafe products. In response, China's new policy, collaboratively issued by multiple ministries, advocates for a balance between promotion and regulation, merging digital and real economic realms.

The initiative outlines plans for cross-border e-commerce pilot zones, establishing international standards, and enhancing overseas market platforms. However, experts like Chen Bo from the National University of Singapore suggest that while the policy is a constructive step in China-EU dialogue, a comprehensive resolution is not imminent.