Tensions Escalate as Trump Warns Iran: 'Open the Strait or Face Consequences'

President Donald Trump has threatened severe action against Iran if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by his Tuesday deadline. Reports indicate continued aerial assaults across the region as U.S. special forces conducted a daring rescue mission.

Trump commended the U.S. forces involved in rescuing an airman deep in Iran. Meanwhile, retaliatory strikes by Iran affected U.S. and Israeli interests, including attacks on military bases and energy infrastructure.

Despite recent violent exchanges and fluctuating diplomatic communications, there are ongoing discussions of a potential ceasefire agreement, as highlighted by negotiations between the U.S., Iran, and other regional mediators.