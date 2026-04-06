Mysterious Passing of Majid Khademi: A Shadow Over Iran

Majid Khademi, the leader of the Revolutionary Guards' intelligence division, has passed away according to an announcement by Iranian state media on Monday. The report conspicuously lacked further details, prompting speculation about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Khademi was a pivotal figure in Iran's intelligence community, known for his strategic acumen and influential position. His unexpected demise leaves a significant void and raises questions about ongoing internal dynamics within the Revolutionary Guards.

As the nation waits for more information, analysts will be closely watching the Iranian government for any additional statements that might shed light on this enigmatic event.