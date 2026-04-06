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Outrage in Una: Six-Year-Old Tied for Guava 'Theft'

A six-year-old migrant girl was allegedly tied to stairs as punishment for plucking guava in Una, Himachal Pradesh. The ex-serviceman accused of the act faced public outrage after a viral video showed the incident. Authorities have rescued the girl and initiated an investigation while the ex-serviceman seeks forgiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:26 IST
Outrage in Una: Six-Year-Old Tied for Guava 'Theft'
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  • India

A distressing incident in Una, Himachal Pradesh, has caused public outrage after a six-year-old migrant girl was reportedly tied to stairs for plucking guava from an ex-serviceman's garden. The incident, filmed by onlookers and spread on social media, prompted swift action from local officials.

According to police, Merchant Navy Captain Rohit Jaswal happened upon the scene and intervened, but the accused remained unyielding. The situation was spotlighted when video footage went viral, showing the child pleading for help, which quickly drew the attention of authorities and activists.

The ex-serviceman suspected of the act has been called in for questioning as the Child Welfare Committee and police investigate. The man has apologized and claims he acted rashly. Authorities are treating the case with urgency, emphasizing the need for justice for the young victim.

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