Punjab's Rs 1,388-Crore Agriculture Overhaul: A Blueprint for Sustainable Farming

The Punjab government has unveiled an ambitious Rs 1,388 crore action plan for the agriculture sector in the fiscal year 2026-27, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian announced on Monday.

The action plan highlights major investments in crop residue management, water conservation, and diversification initiatives. Approximately Rs 600 crore is allocated to tackle farm fires through the distribution of subsidized machinery.

Efforts to conserve water will include a Rs 33.33 crore investment in efficient irrigation technologies, while Rs 50.30 crore is dedicated to crop diversification. Additionally, Rs 8.25 crore is proposed to endorse natural farming, aligning with national goals for chemical-free agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)