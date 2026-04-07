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South Korea Seeks Energy Security Amid Hormuz Disruptions

South Korean presidential chief of staff, Kang Hoon-sik, travels to Kazakhstan, Oman, and Saudi Arabia to secure energy supplies amid shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz. Kang emphasizes diversifying supply lines as South Korea relies heavily on this route for crude oil and naphtha imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 08:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 08:32 IST
South Korea Seeks Energy Security Amid Hormuz Disruptions

In response to disruptions in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, South Korean presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik announced on Tuesday that he will visit Kazakhstan, Oman, and Saudi Arabia to secure crucial energy supplies. Kang's mission includes ensuring the delivery of crude oil and naphtha to South Korean ports.

Departing as President Lee Jae Myung's special envoy, Kang aims to engage with various governments, energy companies, and ship operators. The goal is to maintain stable supplies of vital commodities, particularly as South Korea currently relies on the Strait of Hormuz for 61% of its crude oil and 54% of its naphtha imports, he stated during a press briefing.

Last month's 24-million-barrel supply deal with the United Arab Emirates is already benefiting South Korean ports, with shipments starting to arrive. To mitigate the effects of potential shortages, Kang urged citizens and business entities to engage in energy-saving practices as the government seeks safe passage for 26 vessels in the Strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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