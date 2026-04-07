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Pioneering Green Shipping: SDHI Secures Major Order for Ammonia-Fueled Vessels

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited has been commissioned by Energy ONE Ltd to build four dual-fuel ammonia bulk carriers. The project marks significant advancements in India's shipbuilding industry, aligning with global green shipping initiatives. The vessels are a leap in technological capability and are projected to reduce emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 09:36 IST
Pioneering Green Shipping: SDHI Secures Major Order for Ammonia-Fueled Vessels
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Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) has secured a groundbreaking order from Energy ONE Ltd. The order involves constructing four dual-fuel ammonia bulk carriers, a significant technological advancement for India's shipbuilding. The first vessel is projected for delivery by October 2029.

The order, categorized under Category 4 with a value between Rs 1,501 crore and Rs 3,000 crore, represents a milestone for the Indian shipbuilding industry. These vessels will be the largest commercial ships built in India, propelled by ammonia fuel—a sustainable marine fuel gaining traction globally, noted by SDHI Director Vivek Merchant.

Designed by KMS-EMEC in South Korea and classed by Det Norske Veritas (DNV), the vessels signify a leap in SDHI's shipbuilding capabilities. Backed by a USD 2 billion investment in zero-emission ships by NEO, the project aligns with efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in maritime sectors.

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