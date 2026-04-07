Madurai Court Delivers Justice: Nine Police Sentenced to Death in Sathankulam Custodial Death Case

In a landmark verdict, the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai imposed the death penalty on nine police officers involved in the Sathankulam custodial deaths case. The father-son duo, Jeyaraj and Benniks, died following brutal police torture, prompting widespread outrage and an extensive investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

This case, deemed by Judge as belonging to the 'rarest of rare' category, spotlighted severe abuse of authority. The harrowing incident occurred in June 2020 when the victims were wrongfully detained and subjected to extreme brutality by staff from the Sathankulam Police Station. Jeyaraj and Benniks succumbed to their injuries while in judicial custody, sparking a comprehensive CBI investigation into police misconduct.

After examining multiple witnesses and gathering conclusive evidence, the CBI's charge sheet led to the conviction. The five-year trial saw the courts addressing gross human rights violations. Leaders, including Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai, heralded the verdict as justice delivered while condemning existing governance that allowed the incident. The state government's role, alongside CBI diligence, was crucial in achieving this significant judicial outcome.