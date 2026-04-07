Fuel Supply Challenges in French Petrol Stations
Around 18% of French petrol stations faced fuel shortages due to a cap on retail prices imposed by TotalEnergies. While supply is sufficient, changes in demand created logistical challenges, according to Junior Energy Minister Maud Bregeon, who spoke on BFM TV about the situation's impact on fuel availability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:16 IST
- Country:
- France
French petrol stations experienced fuel shortages on Tuesday morning, with 18% lacking some type of fuel, according to Junior Energy Minister Maud Bregeon.
The shortages arose as TotalEnergies capped retail prices below what other brands charge, leading to supply issues, Bregeon explained on BFM TV.
Despite sufficient overall supply, logistical challenges emerged due to changing demand, she noted.
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