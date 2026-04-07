Left Menu

Fuel Supply Challenges in French Petrol Stations

Around 18% of French petrol stations faced fuel shortages due to a cap on retail prices imposed by TotalEnergies. While supply is sufficient, changes in demand created logistical challenges, according to Junior Energy Minister Maud Bregeon, who spoke on BFM TV about the situation's impact on fuel availability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:16 IST
Fuel Supply Challenges in French Petrol Stations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

French petrol stations experienced fuel shortages on Tuesday morning, with 18% lacking some type of fuel, according to Junior Energy Minister Maud Bregeon.

The shortages arose as TotalEnergies capped retail prices below what other brands charge, leading to supply issues, Bregeon explained on BFM TV.

Despite sufficient overall supply, logistical challenges emerged due to changing demand, she noted.

TRENDING

1
Congress Leader V D Satheesan Criticizes Kerala's Left Government

Congress Leader V D Satheesan Criticizes Kerala's Left Government

 India
2
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 9 from Dahisar East to Kashigaon.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates first phase of Mumb...

 India
3
Himanta working only for his family's development, running syndicate in tea, coal, land: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Assam.

Himanta working only for his family's development, running syndicate in tea,...

 India
4
Indigenization and Innovation: India's Aerospace Strategy

Indigenization and Innovation: India's Aerospace Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026