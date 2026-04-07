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Panaji Hosts Pioneering Conference on Parliamentary Progress in CPA India Region

The First Conference of Zone VII of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region is set to commence in Panaji, Goa, with key figures like Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in attendance. The conference aims to discuss young legislators' roles and regional development priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:00 IST
Panaji Hosts Pioneering Conference on Parliamentary Progress in CPA India Region
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development, Panaji, Goa, is preparing to host the First Conference of Zone VII of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region on April 9. The event will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, with a lineup of distinguished speakers including Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and notable legislative figures from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar will deliver the opening address, and Goa's Legislative Affairs Minister Mauvin Godinho will offer the Vote of Thanks. The conference will see participation from Presiding Officers of various state legislatures and key Members of Parliament, underscoring its significance as a platform for parliamentary discourse.

The two-day conference will focus on the role of young legislators in shaping India's development trajectory by 2047, alongside discussions on trade, tourism, urbanization, and coastal connectivity within Zone VII. This conference marks a pivotal moment following the restructuring of the CPA India Region into nine zones. The Valedictory Session will feature Goa's Governor and aim to foster cooperation and share best practices across regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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