Tensions Rise as Ukraine Allegedly Strikes Key Russian Oil Terminal

The Kremlin has deflected inquiries about the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) oil terminal's condition, following claims that Ukraine has struck the facility.

Russia's Defence Ministry announced that facilities at the maritime transshipment complex in Novorossiysk suffered an overnight drone attack by Ukrainian forces, causing damage to a mooring point for the CPC and igniting fires at four oil product reservoirs.

In comments to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged that drones operated by Kyiv targeted CPC infrastructure, a move he asserted has happened in the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)