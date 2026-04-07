Tensions Rise as Ukraine Allegedly Strikes Key Russian Oil Terminal
The Kremlin deflected questions regarding the status of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) oil terminal after Russia accused Ukraine of attacking it. The attack reportedly targeted a maritime complex in Novorossiysk, damaging infrastructural elements. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that this was not the first drone strike attributed to Kyiv.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:14 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin has deflected inquiries about the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) oil terminal's condition, following claims that Ukraine has struck the facility.
Russia's Defence Ministry announced that facilities at the maritime transshipment complex in Novorossiysk suffered an overnight drone attack by Ukrainian forces, causing damage to a mooring point for the CPC and igniting fires at four oil product reservoirs.
In comments to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged that drones operated by Kyiv targeted CPC infrastructure, a move he asserted has happened in the past.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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