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India's Nuclear Breakthrough: The PFBR Milestone

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu celebrated the attainment of criticality by India's Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor. This milestone advances India's nuclear program and moves the nation closer to using its thorium reserves, solidifying long-term energy security under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:50 IST
India's Nuclear Breakthrough: The PFBR Milestone
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On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised a landmark achievement in India's nuclear program. The indigenously built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, has reached criticality.

This milestone signifies a crucial advancement in the second stage of the nation's nuclear agenda and marks significant progress toward long-term energy security goals.

Naidu lauded the achievement as a proud moment for the country, highlighting the crucial role it plays in utilizing India's vast thorium reserves. He extended congratulations to the scientists and engineers behind this success, noting it as a step forward under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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