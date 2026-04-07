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Proactive Energy Management: Haryana's Uninterrupted LPG & PNG Supplies Amid West Asia Tensions

Haryana's Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi reviewed the distribution of LPG and PNG to ensure seamless supply amid West Asia tensions. Officials ensured that no shortages occurred, thanks to collaboration with Oil Marketing Companies. The state also resumed commercial LPG supplies, benefiting the hospitality sector and emphasizing clean cooking fuel access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:51 IST
Proactive Energy Management: Haryana's Uninterrupted LPG & PNG Supplies Amid West Asia Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ongoing tensions in West Asia, Haryana is ensuring that its energy distribution remains unaffected. Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi directed efforts towards last-mile connectivity for LPG and PNG, emphasizing the importance of reaching rural areas.

The sector is witnessing smooth operations with substantial support from Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, who collaborate with state officials to prevent shortages.

Moreover, commercial LPG supplies have resumed, providing significant relief to hospitality services and spurring economic activity. The state's commitment to clean cooking fuel accessibility for all households has led to new LPG connections and a reliable distribution network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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