Chhattisgarh's Agricultural Push: Combating Fertilizer Hoarding and Promoting Sustainable Farming

Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam issued a stern warning to fertilizer black marketers, promising stringent legal measures including jail terms. Addressing his department at a meeting, he stressed the state's vigilance amid possible disruptions due to West Asia's ongoing conflict.

Netam assured that fertilizer shortages are unlikely, thanks to rigorous monitoring efforts. Officials have been instructed to conduct thorough inspections across districts to curb irregularities. Preparations for the kharif 2026 agricultural season are in progress, prioritizing timely fertilizer availability, even in remote areas, through pre-stocking initiatives.

The minister also announced the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' where teams will engage cultivators on modern methods. He highlighted a pivot towards NPK and SSP fertilizers following DAP supply issues, while also promoting organic farming. Initiatives are in place to boost pulse and oilseed cultivation to increase income and reduce costs, underpinned by a swift rollout of the AgriStack 'Farmer ID' for scheme benefits. Concerns over the PM-AASHA scheme's slow progress have prompted calls for better procurement coordination.