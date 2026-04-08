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Market Rally: Ceasefire Sparks Optimism in Global Markets

Global markets experienced a significant upswing following a two-week ceasefire in the Middle East, potentially signaling a return to stable Gulf oil and gas exports. U.S. President Trump announced a halt on military actions against Iran, boosting oil, stock, and currency markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 08-04-2026 04:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 04:22 IST
Market Rally: Ceasefire Sparks Optimism in Global Markets
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In a dramatic turn for global markets, oil prices plunged, and stock indices surged on Wednesday as a promising two-week ceasefire in the Middle East was seen as a stride toward lasting peace. The agreement is expected to reopen the flow of Gulf oil and gas exports, providing relief to the battered energy sector.

U.S. President Donald Trump declared a halt on bombing and attacks against Iran for a fortnight, adding that a long-term peace deal is in the works. This announcement sent U.S. crude futures tumbling by approximately 9% to $103 per barrel.

Additionally, markets around the world experienced positive reactions. The S&P 500 futures soared 1.6%, while the dollar fell globally. Investors expect Asian stock markets, previously hindered by conflict and energy costs, to see significant gains. Meanwhile, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar rose above 70 U.S. cents and the euro increased to $1.1647.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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