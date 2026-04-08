Oil Prices Plunge Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Developments
Oil prices dropped below $100 a barrel after President Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. Brent and WTI futures saw significant declines. The ceasefire hinges on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts speculate on the potential for permanent peace and the risk of future tensions.
Oil prices took a significant hit, dipping below $100 per barrel after President Donald Trump disclosed an agreement to enact a two-week ceasefire with Iran. The arrangement requires the immediate and secure reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent futures dropped $15.02, representing a 13.8% decline to $94.25 a barrel, while WTI futures saw a larger drop of $17.43, or 15.4%, reaching $95.52 per barrel. Meanwhile, benchmark European diesel prices plunged by 17.8%, shedding $271.50 to settle at $1,256.25 per metric ton.
Tensions had escalated with Trump's ultimatum to Iran concerning the critical oil transit route. Although the ceasefire is in place, analysts warn that heightened risk and geopolitical implications may influence future market behavior.
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- Strait of Hormuz
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