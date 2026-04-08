Ukraine Drone Strikes Target Russian Energy Facilities
Ukraine has escalated its attacks on Russian energy infrastructures as peace negotiations falter. Significant facilities like NORSI, Kirishi, and Ust-Luga have been affected, leading to operational halts. These attacks disrupt processing capacities, impacting Russia's oil output and transhipment operations through key ports like Novorossiysk and Primorsk.
Ukraine has escalated its offensive against Russian energy facilities amid stalled peace negotiations, bringing disruptions to several major infrastructures. Key installations such as NORSI, Kirishi, and Ust-Luga have faced operational challenges following recent drone strikes, leading to serious halts in processing capacities.
NORSI, one of Russia's prime gasoline producers, suspended operations after being targeted, while Kirishi and Ust-Luga are managing partial shutdowns due to fires ignited by Ukrainian drones. The impact is significant, with the Kirishi refinery expecting to resume only 60% of its nominal capacity soon.
The attacks have extended beyond refineries to crucial transhipment hubs. Strikes at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium in Novorossiysk and damage at the Primorsk port have affected oil exports. These targeted assaults underscore a broader strategy by Ukraine to disrupt Russian energy supplies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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