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Traders Scale Back ECB Rate Hike Bets Amid Iran Ceasefire Developments

Traders reduced expectations for future European Central Bank rate hikes following a temporary ceasefire in the Iran conflict. Although still anticipating two hikes by year's end, uncertainties remain. The ceasefire impacts oil prices, inflation, and ECB's monetary policy, while bond yields fluctuate amid geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:35 IST
Traders Scale Back ECB Rate Hike Bets Amid Iran Ceasefire Developments
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Traders have lowered their expectations regarding future rate hikes by the European Central Bank, as a temporary ceasefire in the Iran conflict alters the geopolitical landscape. Despite uncertainties about a permanent resolution, markets are factoring in two rate increases by the end of the year.

Recent tensions had heightened inflation concerns, leading to a prompt response from the European Central Bank. However, the latest developments have caused a significant drop in oil prices, which plunged below $100 per barrel, following a dramatic rise of over 50% in March.

The potential for further rate hikes hinges on the outcome of negotiations around the Strait of Hormuz. Bond yields continue to react to these shifts in the geopolitical sphere, with Germany's 10-year government bond yield falling to 2.92%, influenced by evolving market conditions and investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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