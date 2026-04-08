Traders Scale Back ECB Rate Hike Bets Amid Iran Ceasefire Developments

Traders have lowered their expectations regarding future rate hikes by the European Central Bank, as a temporary ceasefire in the Iran conflict alters the geopolitical landscape. Despite uncertainties about a permanent resolution, markets are factoring in two rate increases by the end of the year.

Recent tensions had heightened inflation concerns, leading to a prompt response from the European Central Bank. However, the latest developments have caused a significant drop in oil prices, which plunged below $100 per barrel, following a dramatic rise of over 50% in March.

The potential for further rate hikes hinges on the outcome of negotiations around the Strait of Hormuz. Bond yields continue to react to these shifts in the geopolitical sphere, with Germany's 10-year government bond yield falling to 2.92%, influenced by evolving market conditions and investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)