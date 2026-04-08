Restoring Confidence in the Strait of Hormuz

Britain is taking strategic steps to collaborate with sectors such as shipping, insurance, and energy, aiming to swiftly rebuild trust in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

This initiative follows a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, signaling a potential reduction in regional tensions.

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper has asserted that Iran must immediately stop mining activities, drone strikes, and any actions that hinder commercial shipping in the waterway. Her statement underscores the critical need for uninterrupted maritime operations in this crucial passage.

(With inputs from agencies.)