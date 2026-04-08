Restoring Confidence in the Strait of Hormuz
Britain seeks to collaborate with shipping, insurance, and energy industries to quickly restore confidence in the Strait of Hormuz, following a U.S.-Iran ceasefire. British foreign minister Yvette Cooper emphasized the need for Iran to halt mining, drone attacks, and any attempts to obstruct commercial shipping in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:52 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain is taking strategic steps to collaborate with sectors such as shipping, insurance, and energy, aiming to swiftly rebuild trust in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
This initiative follows a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, signaling a potential reduction in regional tensions.
British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper has asserted that Iran must immediately stop mining activities, drone strikes, and any actions that hinder commercial shipping in the waterway. Her statement underscores the critical need for uninterrupted maritime operations in this crucial passage.
(With inputs from agencies.)