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Unmasking the Lavan Island Refinery Attack

An oil refinery on Iran's Lavan Island experienced an 'enemy attack.' The incident, reported by the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company, resulted in no casualties. Safety teams are working to manage the situation. Israeli military denies any involvement in the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:32 IST
Unmasking the Lavan Island Refinery Attack
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Iran's Lavan Island refinery was the target of an 'enemy attack' on Wednesday. Despite the threatening nature of the incident, the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company reported that no casualties have occurred.

The attack on the facility, which happened around 10 a.m. local time, led to a swift response from safety and firefighting teams who are working to contain the blaze and secure the area.

In response to inquiries about potential Israeli involvement, Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, a spokesperson for the Israeli military, categorically denied any participation in the strike on the refinery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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