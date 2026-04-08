Unmasking the Lavan Island Refinery Attack

Iran's Lavan Island refinery was the target of an 'enemy attack' on Wednesday. Despite the threatening nature of the incident, the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company reported that no casualties have occurred.

The attack on the facility, which happened around 10 a.m. local time, led to a swift response from safety and firefighting teams who are working to contain the blaze and secure the area.

In response to inquiries about potential Israeli involvement, Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, a spokesperson for the Israeli military, categorically denied any participation in the strike on the refinery.

(With inputs from agencies.)