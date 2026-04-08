Powering the Future: Unveiling India's Responsible Renewable Energy Transition

India's renewable energy sector is witnessing remarkable growth with its capacity at 250 gigawatts, ranking third globally. However, technical challenges, mainly in transmission, are hindering large-scale implementation. The government is addressing these by deploying system-level interventions, such as grid flexibilisation and battery storage solutions, according to a senior official.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia underscores the importance of quick action in enhancing the grid's transmission capacity to absorb solar and wind energy. Experts at the Responsible Renewable Energy Summit emphasized the need for responsible energy procurement and ensuring renewables do not cause environmental harm.

The summit also addressed the necessity of a supportive policy environment to incentivize responsible practices among developers. Stakeholders called for systemic actions, skills development, and creative synergies that respect local communities and ecosystems, aiming to secure a sustainable energy future for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)