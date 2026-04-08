Left Menu

Powering the Future: Unveiling India's Responsible Renewable Energy Transition

India's renewable energy sector sees robust growth, facing technical transmission hurdles. At the Responsible Renewable Energy Summit, experts highlighted solutions like grid flexibilisation and battery storage. Emphasizing responsible energy procurement and systemic issues, they call for policy support to encourage sustainable practices ensuring a responsible renewable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:51 IST
Powering the Future: Unveiling India's Responsible Renewable Energy Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's renewable energy sector is witnessing remarkable growth with its capacity at 250 gigawatts, ranking third globally. However, technical challenges, mainly in transmission, are hindering large-scale implementation. The government is addressing these by deploying system-level interventions, such as grid flexibilisation and battery storage solutions, according to a senior official.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia underscores the importance of quick action in enhancing the grid's transmission capacity to absorb solar and wind energy. Experts at the Responsible Renewable Energy Summit emphasized the need for responsible energy procurement and ensuring renewables do not cause environmental harm.

The summit also addressed the necessity of a supportive policy environment to incentivize responsible practices among developers. Stakeholders called for systemic actions, skills development, and creative synergies that respect local communities and ecosystems, aiming to secure a sustainable energy future for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Roberto Velasco: Leading Mexico's Foreign Ministry at Crucial Trade Junction

Roberto Velasco: Leading Mexico's Foreign Ministry at Crucial Trade Junction

 Global
2
Federal Reserve Grapples with Interest Rate Decisions Amid Middle East Conflict

Federal Reserve Grapples with Interest Rate Decisions Amid Middle East Confl...

 Global
3
Roberto Velasco Takes Helm as Mexico's New Foreign Minister Amid USMCA Review

Roberto Velasco Takes Helm as Mexico's New Foreign Minister Amid USMCA Revie...

 Global
4
Misunderstanding over U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

Misunderstanding over U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026