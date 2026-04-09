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Russian Drone Strikes Escalate in Ukraine's Odesa Region

Russian drone attacks damaged a power substation in Ukraine's Odesa region, while other regions faced continuous assaults. No injuries were reported in Odesa, but fatalities and injuries occurred in Zaporizhzhia. DTEK, Ukraine's energy company, noted relentless Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 03:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 03:29 IST
Russian Drone Strikes Escalate in Ukraine's Odesa Region
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Russian drones have caused significant damage to a power substation in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, according to Ukrainian officials. The attacks are part of a broader offensive by Moscow's forces, targeting areas further east and resulting in one death and at least eight injuries.

The governor of the Odesa region, Oleh Kiper, announced that emergency services are still addressing the aftermath of the attack, although no injuries have been recorded there. The private energy company DTEK reported damage to one of its substations and is waiting to begin repairs once it is deemed safe. They highlighted that the region has faced near-constant attacks.

In Zaporizhzhia, an overnight strike by Russian glide bombs killed a man and injured two women in a village. The Dnipropetrovsk region also experienced heavy drone and artillery assaults, with officials reporting attacks on numerous towns throughout the day, resulting in at least three injuries.

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