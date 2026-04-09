Russian Drone Strikes Escalate in Ukraine's Odesa Region

Russian drones have caused significant damage to a power substation in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, according to Ukrainian officials. The attacks are part of a broader offensive by Moscow's forces, targeting areas further east and resulting in one death and at least eight injuries.

The governor of the Odesa region, Oleh Kiper, announced that emergency services are still addressing the aftermath of the attack, although no injuries have been recorded there. The private energy company DTEK reported damage to one of its substations and is waiting to begin repairs once it is deemed safe. They highlighted that the region has faced near-constant attacks.

In Zaporizhzhia, an overnight strike by Russian glide bombs killed a man and injured two women in a village. The Dnipropetrovsk region also experienced heavy drone and artillery assaults, with officials reporting attacks on numerous towns throughout the day, resulting in at least three injuries.