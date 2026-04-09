Sichuan Yahua Awaits Zimbabwe's Green Light on Lithium Endeavor

Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co Ltd, a major player in China's industrial sector, is poised to expand its influence in the global lithium market.

The company is currently seeking approval from the Zimbabwean government to obtain a lithium concentrate export license. This move is pivotal for their strategic resource acquisition.

Should the Zimbabwean authorities grant permission, Sichuan Yahua could significantly bolster its supply chain and solidify its presence in the international realm of lithium extraction and commercialization.

(With inputs from agencies.)