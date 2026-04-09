Karish Gas Platform Resumes Operations After U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

Israel's Energy Ministry has instructed Energean to resume operations at the Karish natural gas platform, located off the Mediterranean coast, following a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran.

The site had been closed since February 28 when conflict erupted between the U.S. and Israel against Iran, raising safety concerns. Energean confirmed that it received clearance from the ministry, allowing for the safe restart of production and operations at the Karish site.

'Energean is working to safely restart production and resume normal operations in line with its operating procedures,' the company stated. In related market news, Energean's shares traded in London rose by 2.4% to 851 pence following the announcement. Last week, operations also resumed at Israel's Leviathan gas field, which had been similarly affected by the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)