StarAgri's Bold Expansion: Boosting Northeast India's Agri-Economy

Startup firm StarAgri announced on Thursday an ambitious plan to extend its reach across northeast India, targeting partnerships with local warehouse owners to standardize and upgrade facilities for regional commodity storage.

In addition to boosting infrastructure, StarAgri is on a hiring drive, seeking to employ local youth in its Guwahati-based branch, with roles in warehouse operations, quality testing under Star Labs, and administrative tasks.

Co-founder and CEO Amith Agarwal emphasized the company's commitment to supporting the agri-economy in the 'Seven Sisters' and Sikkim by integrating physical infrastructure with digital market access, thereby strengthening prospects for local farmers and traders.

(With inputs from agencies.)