Left Menu

The Strait of Hormuz: Key to Energy Security and Global Economics

The UAE's ADNOC CEO demands Iran open the Strait of Hormuz, citing its crucial role in global energy security. Following attacks on energy facilities, ADNOC's output dropped significantly, impacting the UAE's economy. CEO Sultan Al Jaber stresses immediate actions for unrestricted passage to stabilize global oil markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:25 IST
The Strait of Hormuz: Key to Energy Security and Global Economics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The CEO of the United Arab Emirates' state oil giant ADNOC, Sultan Al Jaber, has made a strong call for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz unconditionally, following disruptions after U.S.-Israeli conflicts. He asserted that Iranian control over the passage threatens global navigation.

ADNOC has faced significant production losses due to attacks on energy facilities, compounded by the strait's closure. Regional energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain have also been targeted, further complicating oil distribution.

Jaber, who is also a UAE minister and COP28 president, emphasized the need for action to ensure energy security. He called for Iran to be held accountable for damages and highlighted the broader economic implications of restricted passage through this vital waterway.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Bus Overturn Claims Lives on Varanasi-Gorakhpur Highway

Tragic Bus Overturn Claims Lives on Varanasi-Gorakhpur Highway

 India
2
Wealth of a Leader: Debasish Kumar's Asset Evolution

Wealth of a Leader: Debasish Kumar's Asset Evolution

 India
3
Tense Talks: U.S.-Iran Peace Negotiations Amid Deep Divides

Tense Talks: U.S.-Iran Peace Negotiations Amid Deep Divides

 Global
4

Wizzmoni Unveils India's First Automated Gold Loan Machine

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026