The Strait of Hormuz: Key to Energy Security and Global Economics

The CEO of the United Arab Emirates' state oil giant ADNOC, Sultan Al Jaber, has made a strong call for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz unconditionally, following disruptions after U.S.-Israeli conflicts. He asserted that Iranian control over the passage threatens global navigation.

ADNOC has faced significant production losses due to attacks on energy facilities, compounded by the strait's closure. Regional energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain have also been targeted, further complicating oil distribution.

Jaber, who is also a UAE minister and COP28 president, emphasized the need for action to ensure energy security. He called for Iran to be held accountable for damages and highlighted the broader economic implications of restricted passage through this vital waterway.