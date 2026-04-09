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Unveiling the Complexities of Multi-Domain Operations: Insights from Operation Sindoor

General Upendra Dwivedi emphasizes the strategic importance of multi-domain operations during Operation Sindoor at the Tri-Service seminar. Highlighting the synergy among the Army, Navy, and Air Force, he underscores the interplay of various domains like cyber, space, and land warfare for effective military strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:08 IST
Unveiling the Complexities of Multi-Domain Operations: Insights from Operation Sindoor
COAS General Upendra Dwivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the Tri-Service seminar 'Ran Samwad', Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, underscored the critical role of multi-domain operations (MDO) during Operation Sindoor, an operation against Pakistan. Highlighted by mutually enabling actions, this operation illustrated the significant coordination among the three armed forces.

General Dwivedi explained that the precision in joint Army-Air Force targeting during the operation was due to the integration of ground intelligence, cyber, and electronic warfare inputs. Furthermore, the Navy's strategic repositioning played a vital role, creating a combined effect where no single domain was dominant.

He elaborated that domains such as space, cyber, and cognitive are most effective when centralized, while land warfare thrives on a decentralized approach for control. However, synergy is paramount for overall success. A noteworthy lesson from Operation Sindoor was the challenge posed by drone IFF (Identification Friend or Foe) dilemmas, which emphasized the need for optimized strategic communications and managing information flows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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