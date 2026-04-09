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Jammu and Kashmir Youth Delegation Meets Vice President: A Journey Towards National Integration

A 250-member youth delegation from Jammu and Kashmir met Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhavan under the 'Watan Ko Jano' programme. The initiative fosters national unity by enhancing the awareness and aspirations of J&K youth, focusing on progress in education, sports, and socio-economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:55 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Youth Delegation Meets Vice President: A Journey Towards National Integration
J&K Youth delegation participates in 'Watan Ko Jano' Programme (Photo/PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A 250-member youth delegation from Jammu and Kashmir called on Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, as part of the 'Watan Ko Jano' programme organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The initiative seeks to foster national integration by allowing J&K youth to explore different parts of India.

The Vice President expressed his pleasure at interacting with the vibrant young minds, noting significant progress in women's development and empowerment in the region. He highlighted the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team's historic Ranji Trophy victory as indicative of the state's progressive momentum.

Radhakrishnan commended the Ministry of Home Affairs and emphasized the importance of such programs in building a strong national identity and fostering the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat." He also highlighted Jammu and Kashmir's potential as a major global tourist destination and urged the youth to engage with educational, technological, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

The Vice President encouraged the delegates to excel while staying true to their roots and advised them to avoid drugs. He emphasized a healthy youth population as crucial for a strong and progressive nation, expressing pride in the achievements of J&K students in competitive exams. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also praised the region's transformation under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

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