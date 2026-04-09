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Indian Army's Apache Helicopters Showcase Precision in 'Brahmastra' Exercise

The Indian Army demonstrated its Apache attack helicopters' prowess during the 'Brahmastra' live firing exercise at Pokhran. Equipped with advanced tech, the Apaches hit targets precisely, showcasing their capability in modern warfare. The exercise underscored the helicopters' crucial role in enhancing India's combat readiness and strategic edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:16 IST
Indian Army's Apache Helicopters Showcase Precision in 'Brahmastra' Exercise
Visual from Brahmastra exercise of Indian army (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army showcased its formidable combat capabilities with the Boeing AH-64 Apache helicopters during the 'Brahmastra' live firing exercise at the Pokhran Firing Range. This demonstration underscored the Army's focus on high-precision, network-centric warfare, emphasizing the Apaches' pivotal role in modern combat.

Throughout the exercise, Apaches executed precision strikes using AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, rockets, and onboard gun systems, hitting targeted enemy positions with remarkable accuracy. The exercise aimed to test the operational readiness of both pilots and ground crews, proving the Apache's position as one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters.

Equipped with state-of-the-art targeting systems such as Longbow radar and night-vision sensors, the Apaches can operate in all-weather conditions. Colonel Vikrant Sharma highlighted the drill's focus on real combat preparation through sustained training. He noted the attack helicopters' critical role in providing immediate fire support in network-centric warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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