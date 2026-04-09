European Markets Reel Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Concerns

European shares declined on Thursday following their strongest rally in years. Investors remained cautious due to uncertainties around the U.S.-Iran ceasefire's effect on oil prices and global inflation. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2%, despite reports suggesting potential direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon.

Key regional markets were also on a downward slope; Germany's DAX dropped by 1.1%, and France's CAC 40 decreased by 0.2%. This follows a rally spurred by U.S. President Trump's two-week ceasefire announcement, which encouraged hopes for oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to recommence.

However, continued conflict in Lebanon and Tehran's blockade of the vital Strait have raised concerns. Fiona Cincotta, a senior market analyst at City Index, highlighted ongoing market caution due to uncertainty surrounding the ceasefire. This instability pressures European markets, given the region's dependency on oil imports and vulnerability to supply shocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)