Swift Response Quells Fire at Mumbai Airport's Terminal 1

A minor fire ignited on Thursday at Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, leading to a prompt emergency response. Mumbai's Fire Department reported that personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, and ward staff were dispatched immediately to address the situation. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade disclosed that the incident was reported at approximately 18:35 hours on the ground floor of the ground-plus-three storey structure at 1B Circle, Santacruz East. By 19:05 hours, the fire was categorized as Level-I. Officials confirmed that the blaze was restricted to the ground-floor electric powerhouse area, impacting electrical trays, wiring, cables, installations, and panels.

An airport spokesperson indicated that the fire was first detected at around 18:10 hours, attributing it to a short circuit. 'The emergency response teams swiftly brought the fire under control,' the spokesperson assured, adding that airport operations were unaffected. Authorities affirmed that rapid containment efforts minimized disruption and maintained normalcy at one of India's busiest airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)