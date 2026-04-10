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Canada's Firm Stance: Condemning Violence in the Middle East

Canada condemns Israel's bombing campaign in Lebanon and condemns Hezbollah's attacks on Israel. This statement was made by Foreign Minister Anita Anand, highlighting Canada's stance against violence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 10-04-2026 01:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 01:27 IST
Canada's Firm Stance: Condemning Violence in the Middle East
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  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada has intensified its criticisms concerning the latest violence in the Middle East, as Foreign Minister Anita Anand condemned Israel's bombing campaign in Lebanon.

In a strong statement issued on Thursday, Anand did not shy away from also addressing the aggressive actions of Hezbollah against Israel.

Canada's response underscores its commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region, calling for an end to the indiscriminate attacks observed on both sides.

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