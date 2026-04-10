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Venezuela's Mining Sector: Gateway to Investment Opportunities

Venezuela's National Assembly has passed a new mining law that allows private and foreign investments, with support from the U.S. government. The law repeals previous regulations, enabling both domestic and international companies to explore and exploit gold and strategic minerals, aiming to boost the nation's struggling economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 02:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 02:34 IST
Venezuela's Mining Sector: Gateway to Investment Opportunities
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In a significant move on Thursday, Venezuela's National Assembly, primarily led by the ruling party, approved a transformative mining law. This legislation is anticipated to pave the way for both private and foreign investments in the sector, following the easing of certain U.S. restrictions aimed at revitalizing Venezuela's embattled economy.

The initiative has garnered backing from the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump, who has expressed support for steps taken by acting President Delcy Rodriguez. The legislative shift comes in the wake of a January operation that ousted President Nicolas Maduro.

Under the new law, Venezuela will revoke mining regulations from 1999 and 2015, allowing an array of companies, both domestic and international, to exploit gold and strategic minerals. These concessions will span up to 30 years with the potential for a 20-year extension, marking a new chapter in Venezuela's economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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