Rising Costs and Resource Strain: The Data Centre Boom in Australia
Australia's energy and water utilities warn about the impact of a massive data centre development on household bills and resources. An inquiry highlights pressures on infrastructure and planning, with utilities urging the government to set clear policies to manage the rapid growth of data centre projects.
Energy and water utilities in Australia's largest state are raising alarms about the potential surge in household bills due to a $70 billion data centre expansion. This development could heavily strain utilities as companies like Microsoft and Amazon spearhead numerous projects.
With the approval of 10 new data centres, utilities argue that current laws are inadequate to shield consumers from rising costs. They emphasize the need for the government to impose limitations to control electricity and water usage, thereby preserving resources shared by local communities.
Stakeholders worried about the unchecked expansion suggest that urgent, enforceable regulations are vital. Lawmakers, such as Greens' Abigail Boyd, demand transparency and protection for the public, questioning the state's commitment to managing this booming industry sustainably.
(With inputs from agencies.)