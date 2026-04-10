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Union Health Secretary Visits AIIMS Mangalagiri to Bolster Cleanliness and Healthcare Delivery

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava assessed AIIMS Mangalagiri's facilities during 'Swachhata Pakhwada 2026'. Her review focused on cleanliness, patient care, and healthcare delivery quality. Concurrently, the Health Ministry launched the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program, enhancing preparedness for bio-emergencies alongside protocols from the National Disaster Management Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:11 IST
Union Health Secretary Visits AIIMS Mangalagiri to Bolster Cleanliness and Healthcare Delivery
Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava at AIIMS Mangalagiri (Photo X/MoHFW_INDIA). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant move to reinforce healthcare infrastructure, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Mangalagiri as part of 'Swachhata Pakhwada 2026', a fortnight-long cleanliness initiative. Her visit, according to the Ministry of Health, emphasized improving facilities including the Outpatient Department (OPD), ABHA registration, and specialized services such as radiology, oncology, and emergency care.

The focus of the visit was anchored in promoting a clean and sustainable healthcare environment. 'Swachhata Pakhwada', inspired by the Prime Minister's vision, aims to boost the 'Swachh Bharat' mission's essence, fostering improved cleanliness and patient experience while strengthening quality healthcare delivery.

Simultaneously, the Health Ministry rolled out the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) on March 24 to enhance early warning systems and response strategies for bio-emergencies, including outbreaks. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) supports these initiatives with guidelines for handling biological disasters, delineating preventive and treatment protocols, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalions receive specialized training to manage such emergencies effectively.

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