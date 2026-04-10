India's Strategic LPG Distribution Amidst Global Volatility

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) has announced measures to stabilize LPG supply for industrial sectors amidst fluctuating global markets.

Secretary Dr. Neeraj Mittal highlighted priority distribution to industries such as pharma and food processing, ensuring 70% of pre-2026 rates, with emphasis on maintaining key manufacturing inputs.

India's strategy includes not passing on rising global costs to consumers, safeguarding domestic production capabilities, and pursuing reform-linked allocations for transitional fuel infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)