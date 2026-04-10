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India's Strategic LPG Distribution Amidst Global Volatility

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas in India has issued orders to ensure stable LPG availability for industrial use against fluctuating global supplies. Emphasizing critical industries, the government aims to minimize impacts by prioritizing necessary sectors, adopting PNG reforms, and absorbing additional costs through domestic channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:02 IST
India's Strategic LPG Distribution Amidst Global Volatility
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The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) has announced measures to stabilize LPG supply for industrial sectors amidst fluctuating global markets.

Secretary Dr. Neeraj Mittal highlighted priority distribution to industries such as pharma and food processing, ensuring 70% of pre-2026 rates, with emphasis on maintaining key manufacturing inputs.

India's strategy includes not passing on rising global costs to consumers, safeguarding domestic production capabilities, and pursuing reform-linked allocations for transitional fuel infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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