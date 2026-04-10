India's Energy Security Rethink Amid Global Unrest
Amid global energy disruptions, India is urged to reassess its reliance on the Middle East for oil and gas. ONGC Chairman Arun Kumar Singh stresses diversifying supply, expanding domestic production, and increasing strategic storages to ensure energy security against geopolitical tensions and unpredictable market dynamics.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of unprecedented global energy disruptions, India is being advised to reconsider its heavy reliance on Middle Eastern oil and gas supplies. Speaking at an energy conclave, ONGC Chairman Arun Kumar Singh highlighted the urgent need for a strategic reset to ensure India's energy security.
Singh emphasized the importance of diversifying supply sources, boosting domestic production, and expanding strategic storage capacities. He warned against geopolitical risks and market volatility, underscoring the unpredictability of refining economics and urging a shift in focus towards domestic resources.
Despite global challenges, Singh hailed India's effective response to the crisis and encouraged continued efforts in energy diversification and infrastructure enhancement, particularly in increasing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply and prioritizing piped natural gas (PNG) for households.
ALSO READ
U.S. Corporate Profits Face Uncertainty Amid Middle East Tensions
Navigating New Paths: Shippers Seek Alternatives Amid Middle East Tensions
Market Rally Amid Middle East Negotiations: A Turning Point Beckons
U.S. Stock Market Awaits Crucial Inflation Data Amid Middle East Tensions
Lebanon's Food Crisis Deepens Amid Middle East Turmoil