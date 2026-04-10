Popees Baby Care inaugurates 107 th store at Nadapuram in Kozhikode

Nadapuram (Kerala) [India], April 10: Popees Baby Care has expanded its presence in Kerala with the inauguration of its 107th store at GP Arcade, Nadapuram in Kozhikode. As the first Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) in Nadapuram, the store brings the brand's trusted baby care products closer to the local community. The inauguration was held in the presence of invited guests and families from across the region. The store was inaugurated by Dr. T.P. Salavudheen, Senior Consultant Pediatrician of Nucleus Hospital Nadapuram. The event was attended by Popees Baby Care CEO Jayanand K, Sales GM Sunil Warrier, Retail Operations Head Mithun Yesudas Antony, and the Popees team. The newly opened outlet in Nadapuram offers a wide range of baby wear, baby care products, maternity wear, toys, and accessories, all designed with a strong focus on baby safety and quality. The store also highlights Popees' bamboo essentials collection, offering soft, eco-friendly, and skin-friendly products. The brand maintains strict quality through 28 checkpoints across all products. The inauguration witnessed a strong turnout from parents and families, with positive feedback from visitors, making the launch a successful and memorable occasion for Popees Baby Care in Nadapuram. About Popees Baby Care: The journey of Popees Baby Care, the brainchild of Shaju Thomas, began in 2003 with a simple yet profound vision – to provide the best possible care for babies, ensuring their comfort, safety, and happiness. With a diverse range of products that include diapers for children, soap, wet wipes, fabric wash, footwear, toys, baby oil, cream, and powder, besides maternity products for mothers, Popees has become a household name synonymous with trust and quality. The company currently has three plants employing more than 2,000 people with a capacity to produce 5 lakh garments every month.

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