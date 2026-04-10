Vishal Nirmiti Ltd's IPO Approval: A Step Forward

Pune-based civil engineering firm Vishal Nirmiti Ltd has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to proceed with its initial public offering (IPO), according to the market regulator's update released on Friday.

The offering includes a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 125 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 15 lakh shares by the promoter, as detailed in the draft documents filed in December. Sebi's nod is considered an official green light for the public issue.

The proceeds are earmarked for meeting working capital needs, loan repayments, and general corporate purposes. Financial disclosures reveal that the company had revenues of Rs 318.52 crore and a PAT of Rs 23.64 crore for FY25. From April to September 2025, it posted Rs 135.24 crore in revenues and Rs 8.41 crore in profit after tax.