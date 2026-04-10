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Andhra Pradesh Targets 1 Million PNG Connections Amid Global Supply Strain

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu targets 10 lakh PNG connections within six months, amid cooking gas constraints due to the Israel-US-Iran conflict. Naidu directs the promotion of PNG over LNG, ensures Deepam scheme beneficiaries' benefits, and seeks expedited action on the Srikakulam-Kakinada pipeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:06 IST
Andhra Pradesh Targets 1 Million PNG Connections Amid Global Supply Strain
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a global supply strain on cooking gas, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday set an ambitious target to roll out 10 lakh Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections within six months.

This initiative comes amid complications linked to the ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict affecting gas supply routes. During a review meeting, Naidu urged oil companies and officials to prioritize PNG as an alternative to the imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to maintain provisions of the Deepam welfare scheme while benefitting those who switch to PNG. Meanwhile, he pressed Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri to hasten the Srikakulam-Kakinada pipeline project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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