Sindh Imposes Early Closure in Karachi Amid Fuel Crisis

In a significant move, the Sindh province government has announced that all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, and wedding halls in Karachi must close early daily due to ongoing austerity measures linked to the West Asia conflict.

The new regulation mandates that these establishments shutter by 9:00 p.m., a departure from Karachi's customary vibrant nightlife where businesses typically operate past midnight. Restaurants are restricted to serving dinner from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., while wedding venues will operate from 9:00 p.m. to midnight.

The Sindh Home Department has stated that these measures aim to address the fuel crisis exacerbated by the conflict in West Asia. Essential services such as bakeries, medical stores, and petrol stations are exempt. Fuel prices across Pakistan have surged, with petrol prices reaching over PKR 500 per litre.