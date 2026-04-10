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Dos Bocas Refinery Fire: Pemex Ensures Operations Continue

A fire occurred at Pemex's Dos Bocas refinery, which remains operational. No staff injuries or food poisoning were reported. This is the second fire in less than a month. The cause is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:34 IST
Dos Bocas Refinery Fire: Pemex Ensures Operations Continue
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A fire erupted at the Dos Bocas refinery, run by Mexico's state oil firm Pemex, yet operations continue unabated, the company disclosed on Friday.

According to Pemex, no personnel were harmed, and there were no cases of food poisoning related to the incident, which is the second fire to have occurred in under a month. The company is currently investigating the cause of the blaze.

This latest incident underlines ongoing safety concerns at the facility, as Pemex looks to ensure both operational continuity and worker safety amid challenging circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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