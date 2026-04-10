Transgender Empowerment in Jharkhand: Beautician Certification Milestone

In Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, 14 transgender individuals were awarded beautician certificates by the district administration, marking a groundbreaking achievement. The award ceremony took place on Friday after they completed a comprehensive beautician course.

The two-week program, held between March 16 and April 2, was organized by local officials to empower the transgender community through professional training. Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz highlighted this as the first instance in the state where transgender individuals have been formally certified as beauticians.

This initiative is part of broader efforts by the district administration to support the transgender community. These efforts have included the establishment of transgender-only toilets and cafes. Certificate recipient Himansi Kinnar praised the administration's steps, noting that they create opportunities for the community to open beauty parlours and achieve financial independence.